Arizona bans the box requiring a criminal history

Job applications generally ask the applicant to check a box indicating whether they have an arrest record or have been incarcerated. Frequently, those applications are never considered.
Following the deadly shooting in Sutherland Springs, churches across the country have to consider the balance between a welcoming refuge to new visitors and a safe place for the faithful to worship.
Over the weekend a hacker group went on a spree. They left pictures of Saddam Hussein and the King of Saudi Arabia on around 800 school district websites, including Tucson Unified School District.
KOLD News 13 investigates as more and more women are heading back to the doctor’s office to have a common cosmetic surgery reversed.
For some participants of the All Souls Procession, it was an opportunity to honor someone they never knew. They held lanterns, symbolizing someone's hopes, offerings, and wishes for those who have died recently.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.
An East Texas woman is mourning the loss of eight relatives who were killed in a mass shooting Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.
