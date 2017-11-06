Contemporary artists break into the Art Center, hang their own show

Surprised staff and volunteers discovered a new exhibit in the Studio Gallery Friday morning, Nov. 3 but assumed it was hung by Michael Fenlason, the Exhibitions Manager, who often works into the evening to get exhibits hung while the center is closed.

The confusion continued as this new exhibit was not on the calendar nor was anyone aware of it prior to Friday.



The local artists, members of the art center, whose work was discovered, Bruce Baughman, Karol Honeycutt, Barbara Kuzara and Karon Leigh, obviously not thieves, didn't take art, but left art.

Exciting things are always happening at the art center!

“Break In,” a surprise pop up exhibit, was created by local contemporary artists and presented with the approval and support of TCA Staff and Executive Committee as a surprise to volunteers and visitors.

The exhibit runs only through Wednesday, Nov. 8 during normal business hours.

Tubac Center of the Arts is Tubac’s core of artistic heritage. TCA is a non-profit member supported art center with rotating art exhibitions, art workshops and education programs for adults and youth, a performing arts series, a gallery gift ship and a number of special events throughout the season. Tubac Center of the Arts is located at #9 Plaza Road, Tubac, Arizona 85646.

More information is available at www.tubacarts.org.

