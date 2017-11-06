3 Mexican men who are convicted felons arrested in Arizona

Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have arrested three Mexican men previously convicted and removed from the U.S. for committing felony crimes.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified the group as members of The Chosen Few out of Florida. One trooper described them as "a documented, violent, outlaw motorcycle gang."
Raul Cano-Garci, a convicted sex offender, was caught trying to sneak into the U.S., federal authorities said.
According to Tucson police, the incident began at about 9 a.m. as a domestic violence call in the 3600 block of East Frankfort Stravenue, near South Palo Verde Road and Benson Highway.
A knife fight at a Flagstaff elementary school ended with one man being killed.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.
An East Texas woman is mourning the loss of eight relatives who were killed in a mass shooting Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.
