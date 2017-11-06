3 Mexican men who are convicted felons arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have arrested three Mexican men previously convicted and removed from the U.S. for committing felony crimes.

They say 52-year-old Ernesto Ventura-Gil was taken into custody at the Ajo Station. Agents conducted a records check on him and learned he was convicted for a felony charge of child cruelty in Fresno, California.

Douglas Station agents arrested 42-year-old Rutilo Morales-Gomez, who was convicted for involuntary manslaughter in London, Ohio and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Border agents in Cochise County arrested 57-year-0ld Jose Antonio Jose after a records check revealed he was convicted of a felonious assault in Virginia's Lunenburg County and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Authorities say the three men now are facing federal felony criminal immigration violations.

