ACA advocates rally as GOP tax plan looks to end mandate

The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.
Local Affordable Care Act advocates rallied to remind people to get covered as the enrollment period is opened, and hoped lawmakers heard their plea to keep universal healthcare.
KOLD News 13 investigates as more and more women are heading back to the doctor’s office to have a common cosmetic surgery reversed.
Owen, 10, suffered burns across 98 percent of his body when he was 2 years old. The injuries caused him to have both his legs amputated this year.
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.
“Assault rifles, 50-round magazines, bullet-proof vests, trip wires, enough explosives to do some serious damage,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. “Some of the devices, even some of the bomb experts were like, ‘I have no idea what that is. We’re going to have to blow it up and see what it does.'"
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.
