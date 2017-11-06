Arizonans graduate from USAF basic training

The following Arizonans have graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

They have completed an intensive, eight week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

U.S. Air Force Airman Hunter R. Goslin



Goslin is the son of Heather L. and Christopher L. Goslin of Tucson, grandson of Sandra Cote of Bristol, Conn., and nephew of Kimberly Manzone of Oro Valley. He is a 2016 graduate of Vail Academy and High School, Tucson.

U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary S. Kennedy



Kennedy is the husband of Isela Kennedy of Tucson. He is a 2017 graduate of Palo Verde High School, Tucson.

U.S. Air Force Airman Mark Kim



He is a 2014 graduate of Empire High School, Tucson. He earned an associate degree in 2016 from the University of Arizona, Tucson.

U.S. Air Force Airman Michaela A. Johnson



Johnson is the daughter of Melani L. and William R. Chavez, and sister of Trenton B. Johnson of Tucson. She is a 2017 graduate of Insight Academy of Arizona, Phoenix.

U.S. Air Force Airman Leonardo K. Samaniego



Samaniego is the son of Leonardo and Ana Samaniego of Douglas. He is a 2017 graduate of Douglas High School, Douglas.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony F. Shastay IV



Shastay is the son of Anthony Shastay of Claymont, Del., and Lisa Dale of Sahuarita, and step-son of Mark Dale of Sahaurita. He is a 2017 graduate of Sahuarita High School, Sahaurita.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luis A. Maytorena Jr.



Maytorena is the son of Luis and Elizabeth Maytorena of Douglas. He graduated in 2014 from Douglas High School, Douglas, and earned an associate degree in 2016 from Cochise College, Douglas.

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Victor R. Contreras



Contreras is the son of Ted Hartensteain of Marana. He is a 2017 graduate of Flowing Wells High School, Tucson.

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Juan Cubillo



Cubillo is the son of Juan Cubillo of Cape Coral, Fla., and Maria Veitia of Hallandale, FL, husband of Kaylyn Glenn of Nogales, AZ. He is a 2010 graduate of Hallandale High School, Hallandale, FL. He earned a bachelor's degree in 2015 from Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers, FL.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tanner Merchen - Merchen earned distinction as an honor graduate. (No photo available)

He is the husband of Courtney Merchen of Vail. The airman is a 2011 graduate of Cienega High School, Tucson.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.