UPDATE: Both lanes of EB I-10 back open near Valencia

Car fire on eastbound I-10 near Valencia. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Both lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 near Valencia are back open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Traffic is slowly making its way through the area after an earlier car fire closed the interstate.

Everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle safely, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Traffic is now slowly moving again with one lane open. https://t.co/vjcg5Ltrim — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 7, 2017

Fire crews were at the scene.

No further information was immediately known.

