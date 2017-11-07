‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ Program kicks off annual campaign in Tucson

Holiday time can be a difficult time for some seniors, especially those who are unable to spend it with friends or loved ones. According to studies, isolated seniors are at a greater risk for loneliness, anxiety and even depression.

The community can help brighten the holiday season via "Be a Santa to a Senior" program.

“Research suggests that feelings of loneliness can have a real effect on both mental and physical health. The holidays are a prime time for many people to feel lonely, and that may be especially true for seniors who cannot travel from their homes or have lost their support network,” said Scott Ehrsam, owner of the Tucson and Green Valley area Home Instead Senior Care office, in a recent news release. “With Be a Santa to a Senior, we are able to bring them some comfort through a thoughtful gift that they might not otherwise receive, but, more importantly, by delivering them with a warm friendly face and kind words reminding them that their community cares about them.”

Holiday shoppers are invited to support Be a Santa to a Senior by visiting a participating location where Be a Santa to a Senior trees will be on display from Nov. 13 to Dec. 13. Those trees will be decorated with paper ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

“We’re excited to get started and see the tree ornaments turn into meaningful gifts and interactions that can make a real impact on seniors’ quality of life this holiday season,” said Ehrsam. “We know there are a variety of gift initiatives out there, and are so grateful to have our partners and community come together to support this important cause that will bring some much-needed holiday spirit to many of our senior neighbors.”

Be a Santa to a Senior® program, is part of the Home Instead Senior Care out of Tucson, Green Valley, and surrounding communities.

Providing gifts and companionship at a time when seniors may need it most, the program is made possible through the generous support of Tucson and Green Valley area businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with K-Mart, Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria, Deco Art for Living, and Curves to help with gift collection and distribution.



Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

K-Mart 7055 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, 85710.

HISC Office 3208 N. Tucson Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85716

Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria 2707 E. Broadway Blvd 85716

Deco Art for Living 2612 E. Broadway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716

Curves 10355 N. La Canada Dr. #157 Oro Valley, AZ 85737

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 520-770-9943.

