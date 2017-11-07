Traffic changes coming to Project Ina

As construction continues on track for Project Ina, Drivers will start to see some traffic shifts. Tuesday, crews will pour concrete for the bridge decks that will carry Ina Road over Interstate 10 and the railroad tracks Crews will pour the deck only for the western half of the bridge that will cross above the new eastbound lanes of I-10 so that traffic won’t be affected. Mid-December, eastbound I-10 traffic will move to the newly paved lanes. About...
The Tucson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting near the River Oaks Apartments on Tucson's east side Tuesday, Nov. 6.
For some participants of the All Souls Procession, it was an opportunity to honor someone they never knew. They held lanterns, symbolizing someone's hopes, offerings, and wishes for those who have died recently.
Traffic is slowly making its way through the area.
Local Affordable Care Act advocates rallied to remind people to get covered as the enrollment period is opened, and hoped lawmakers heard their plea to keep universal healthcare.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.
