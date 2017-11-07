Traffic changes coming to Project Ina

As construction continues on track for Project Ina, drivers will start to see some new traffic shifts.

Tuesday, crews will pour concrete for the bridge decks that will carry Ina Road over Interstate 10 and the railroad tracks.

Crews will pour the deck only for the western half of the bridge that will cross above the new eastbound lanes of I-10 so that traffic won’t be affected.

Mid-December, eastbound I-10 traffic will move to the newly paved lanes. About a month later, the westbound traffic will move.

There will be three lanes in each direction until the project is complete. When the work is finished, I-10 will have four lanes in each direction.

In late December, Ina Road traffic west of the freeway will be moved to the new bridge over the Santa Cruz River. That will allow ADOT crews to remove the existing bridge and replace it with a new two-lane bridge that eventually will carry westbound traffic on Ina Road.

The goal of Project Ina is to improve traffic flow and allow drivers to travel on Ina Road without being delayed by passing trains.

This $128 million project, started in February and is expected to be completed in early 2019.

For more information on the project, click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.