Traffic changes coming to Project Ina - Tucson News Now

Traffic changes coming to Project Ina

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

As construction continues on track for Project Ina, drivers will start to see some new traffic shifts.

Tuesday, crews will pour concrete for the bridge decks that will carry Ina Road over Interstate 10 and the railroad tracks.

Crews will pour the deck only for the western half of the bridge that will cross above the new eastbound lanes of I-10 so that traffic won’t be affected.

Mid-December, eastbound I-10 traffic will move to the newly paved lanes. About a month later, the westbound traffic will move.

There will be three lanes in each direction until the project is complete. When the work is finished, I-10 will have four lanes in each direction.

In late December, Ina Road traffic west of the freeway will be moved to the new bridge over the Santa Cruz River. That will allow ADOT crews to remove the existing bridge and replace it with a new two-lane bridge that eventually will carry westbound traffic on Ina Road.

The goal of Project Ina is to improve traffic flow and allow drivers to travel on Ina Road without being delayed by passing trains.

This $128 million project, started in February and is expected to be completed in early 2019.

For more information on the project, click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Traffic changes coming to Project Ina

    Traffic changes coming to Project Ina

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 10:01 AM EST2017-11-07 15:01:25 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    As construction continues on track for Project Ina, Drivers will start to see some traffic shifts. Tuesday, crews will pour concrete for the bridge decks that will carry Ina Road over Interstate 10 and the railroad tracks Crews will pour the deck only for the western half of the bridge that will cross above the new eastbound lanes of I-10 so that traffic won’t be affected. Mid-December, eastbound I-10 traffic will move to the newly paved lanes. About...

    As construction continues on track for Project Ina, Drivers will start to see some traffic shifts. Tuesday, crews will pour concrete for the bridge decks that will carry Ina Road over Interstate 10 and the railroad tracks Crews will pour the deck only for the western half of the bridge that will cross above the new eastbound

  • One injured in east-side shooting

    One injured in east-side shooting

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:57 AM EST2017-11-07 14:57:47 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Tucson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting near the River Oaks Apartments on Tucson's east side Tuesday, Nov. 6. 

    The Tucson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting near the River Oaks Apartments on Tucson's east side Tuesday, Nov. 6. 

  • All Souls Procession brings strangers together to mourn

    All Souls Procession brings strangers together to mourn

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:12 AM EST2017-11-07 05:12:01 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    For some participants of the All Souls Procession, it was an opportunity to honor someone they never knew. They held lanterns, symbolizing someone's hopes, offerings, and wishes for those who have died recently.

    For some participants of the All Souls Procession, it was an opportunity to honor someone they never knew. They held lanterns, symbolizing someone's hopes, offerings, and wishes for those who have died recently.

    •   
Powered by Frankly