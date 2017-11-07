One injured in east side shooting

The Tucson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting near the River Oaks Apartments on Tucson's east side Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Shattered glass on entryway of apartment complex. Bringing you the latest on @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/pekR2IZ56e — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) November 7, 2017

TPD said the situation started at the River Oaks Apartments near Broadway and Pantano, and ended about one mile away at Broadway and Kolb where the victim abandoned a car.

TPD said the victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any other information.

No suspect information is available at this time.

