One injured in east side shooting

The Tucson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting near the River Oaks Apartments on Tucson's east side Tuesday, Nov. 6.
For some participants of the All Souls Procession, it was an opportunity to honor someone they never knew. They held lanterns, symbolizing someone's hopes, offerings, and wishes for those who have died recently.
Traffic is slowly making its way through the area.
Local Affordable Care Act advocates rallied to remind people to get covered as the enrollment period is opened, and hoped lawmakers heard their plea to keep universal healthcare.
Job applications generally ask the applicant to check a box indicating whether they have an arrest record or have been incarcerated. Frequently, those applications are never considered.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
