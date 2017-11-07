Man convicted of sexually abusing vulnerable adult, pushing her from vehicle

A Pima County man has been convicted of seven counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual abuse, and two counts of vulnerable adult abuse against a young woman, who is a vulnerable adult who functions as a 9 to 10-year-old, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Swearingen pushed the woman from a moving vehicle when she refused his sexual advances, the attorney's office said.

The woman was able to call 911 and report the abuse that had been going on for years, according to the attorney's office.

Swearingen is scheduled for sentencing on December 11, 2017.

He was already serving two concurrent 10-year prison terms for DUI cases in 2014 and 2015.

