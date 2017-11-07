Man convicted of sexually abusing vulnerable adult, pushing her from vehicle

A mistake by a construction crew caused the power outage that led to delays at Tucson International Airport last week.
Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.
The Cologuard Classic, operated by the Tucson Conquistadores, is scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4, 2018 at the Omni Tucson National Resort's Catalina Course.
A Pima County man has been convicted of seven counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual abuse, and two counts of vulnerable adult abuse against a young woman, who is a vulnerable adult who functions as a 9 to 10-year-old, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.
Arizona Rep. Martha McSally has told colleagues she's running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!
