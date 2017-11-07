Tucson's PGA Tour Champions tournament gets title sponsor

Representatives from the PGA Tour and Exact Sciences were in Tucson on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to announce an agreement to make Cologuard the title sponsor of the PGA's Champions event here.

The Cologuard Classic, operated by the Tucson Conquistadores, is scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4, 2018 at the Omni Tucson National Resort's Catalina Course. The agreement is set to last through the 2020 season.

The tournament will be played earlier than the traditional date to coincide with the beginning of March, which is national colon cancer awareness month.

Cologuard is Exact Sciences' non-invasive at-home colon cancer screening test.

PGA Tour Champions President Greg McLaughlin attended the announcement with Exact Sciences Chief Operating Officer Maneesh Arora.

“We are excited to welcome Exact Sciences into the PGA Tour family,” McLaughlin said in a news release. “The tour has a tremendous history in the Tucson market, and we’re confident in the future of this great event as we look to build a community and societal impact in our joint efforts to generate awareness for this important cause.”

Operating the event allows the Tucson Conquistadores to provide less-fortunate children with the character-building experience of participating in sports. According to the release, the group has contributed over $32 million to youth athletic programs since its inception in 1962.

