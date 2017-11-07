Tucson's PGA Tour Champions tournament gets title sponsor

Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
The high school football playoffs kicked into high gear this week and 13 teams from southern Arizona are in the running for state titles.
The Cologuard Classic, operated by the Tucson Conquistadores, is scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4, 2018 at the Omni Tucson National Resort's Catalina Course.
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker became the fourth-youngest player to reach 3,000 points scored in their 98-92 loss to the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.
Alex Ovechkin snapped a home power-play drought and John Carlson scored the winner with 45.4 seconds left on the clock in overtime as the Capitals came back to beat the NHL-worst Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Monday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.
