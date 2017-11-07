American flag pulled down, burned at Tucson business

Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.

It happened at Quebeddeaux Mitsubishi, which is located at 3434 E. Speedway Boulevard.

Tucson News Now was told the vandals used gasoline to burn the flag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Notice something missing driving on Speedway? Flag vandalized at the Quebeddeaux Mitsubishi. Know something? Say something @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/Q3XmgM1ylY — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) November 7, 2017

