American flag pulled down, burned at Tucson business

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.

It happened at Quebeddeaux Mitsubishi, which is located at 3434 E. Speedway Boulevard.

Tucson News Now was told the vandals used gasoline to burn the flag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

