Copy-OVERTIME: First-round playoff results, highlights and more

The work is part of the larger renovation project at the airport, according to COO and VP of Operations and Projects Danette Bewley.
The work is part of the larger renovation project at the airport, according to COO and VP of Operations and Projects Danette Bewley.
A mistake by a construction crew caused the power outage that led to delays at Tucson International Airport last week.
A mistake by a construction crew caused the power outage that led to delays at Tucson International Airport last week.
Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.
Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.
The Cologuard Classic, operated by the Tucson Conquistadores, is scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4, 2018 at the Omni Tucson National Resort's Catalina Course.
The Cologuard Classic, operated by the Tucson Conquistadores, is scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4, 2018 at the Omni Tucson National Resort's Catalina Course.
A Pima County man has been convicted of seven counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual abuse, and two counts of vulnerable adult abuse against a young woman, who is a vulnerable adult who functions as a 9 to 10-year-old, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.
A Pima County man has been convicted of seven counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual abuse, and two counts of vulnerable adult abuse against a young woman, who is a vulnerable adult who functions as a 9 to 10-year-old, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.