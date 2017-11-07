Copy-OVERTIME: First-round playoff results, highlights and more

The high school football playoffs kicked into high gear this week and 13 teams from southern Arizona are in the running for state titles.

Eight games were set for Friday, Nov. 3 and three are on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Finals, second-round matchups, highlights and more can be found below.

Division 5A

First Round

Cienega 24, Betty H. Fairfax 6

Marana 35, Verrado 33

Queen Creek 48, Mountain View 20

Ironwood Ridge 48, Apollo 41

Second Round

No. 9 Marana at No. 1 Cienega, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

No. 6 Ironwood Ridge at No. 3 Liberty, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Division 4A

First Round

Salpointe Catholic 42, Pueblo 0

Seton Catholic Prep 29, Catalina Foothills 22

Peoria 33, Walden Grove 7

Second Round

No. 5 Cactus at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Division 3A

First Round

No. 16 Wickenburg at No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 12 Fountain Hills at No. 5 Sabino, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 14 Empire at No. 3 Casteel, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Second Round

No. 16 Wickenburg-No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian winner vs. No. 9 Show Low-No. 8 Northwest Christian winner, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

No. 12 Fountain Hills-No. 5 Sabino winner vs. No. 13 Page-No. 4 Benjamin Franklin winner, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

No. 14 Empire-No. 3 Casteel winner vs. No. 11 Blue Ridge-No. 6 Florence winner, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Division 2A

First Round

Thatcher 62, Willcox 6

No. 15 Bisbee at No. 2 Phoenix Christian, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Second Round

No. 15 Bisbee-No. 2 Phoenix Christian winner vs. No. 10 Tempe Prep-No. 7 Gilbert Christian winner, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

