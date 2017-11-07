OVERTIME: Quarterfinal matchups

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The high school football playoffs continue this week and seven teams from southern Arizona are still in the running for state titles.

The schedule for the games can be found below.

Division 5A

Second Round

No. 9 Marana at No. 1 Cienega, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

No. 6 Ironwood Ridge at No. 3 Liberty, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Division 4A

Second Round

No. 5 Cactus at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Division 3A

Second Round

No. 8 Northwest Christian at No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

No. 5 Sabino vs. No. 4 Benjamin Franklin, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Division 2A

Second Round

No. 6 St. Johns at No. 3 Thatcher, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

