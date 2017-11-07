Video, resurfacing part of wrong runway prevention at Tucson International

A mistake by a construction crew caused the power outage that led to delays at Tucson International Airport last week.
A mistake by a construction crew caused the power outage that led to delays at Tucson International Airport last week.
Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.
Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.
Georgia Tech announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that men's basketball players Tadric Jackson accepted benefits totaling less than $525 and Josh Okogie accepted benefits totaling less than $750.
Georgia Tech announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that men's basketball players Tadric Jackson accepted benefits totaling less than $525 and Josh Okogie accepted benefits totaling less than $750.
The high school football playoffs continue this week and seven teams from southern Arizona are still in the running for state titles.
The high school football playoffs continue this week and seven teams from southern Arizona are still in the running for state titles.
The work is part of the larger renovation project at the airport, according to COO and VP of Operations and Projects Danette Bewley.
The work is part of the larger renovation project at the airport, according to COO and VP of Operations and Projects Danette Bewley.
A mistake by a construction crew caused the power outage that led to delays at Tucson International Airport last week.
A mistake by a construction crew caused the power outage that led to delays at Tucson International Airport last week.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.