Report: Former friend says Pastner '100 percent' knew of Georgia Tech violations

Georgia Tech announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that men's basketball players Tadric Jackson accepted benefits totaling less than $525 and Josh Okogie accepted benefits totaling less than $750.
The high school football playoffs continue this week and seven teams from southern Arizona are still in the running for state titles.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
The high school football playoffs kicked into high gear this week and 13 teams from southern Arizona are in the running for state titles.
The Cologuard Classic, operated by the Tucson Conquistadores, is scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4, 2018 at the Omni Tucson National Resort's Catalina Course.
