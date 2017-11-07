Report: Former friend says Pastner '100 percent' knew of Georgia Tech violations

An estranged friend of Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner accuses the former University of Arizona assistant coach and player of having more knowledge and involvement in rules violations involving two men's basketball players.

An article in CBS Sports says Ron Bell is the unnamed person who is responsible for the NCAA violations self-reported to the school's compliance office by Pastner and Georgia Tech after Pastner learned of them on Oct. 2.

The school announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that Tadric Jackson accepted benefits totaling less than $525 and Josh Okogie accepted benefits totaling less than $750.

Bell, Tucson resident who first met Pastner while he was playing for Arizona, told CBS Sports those totals do not come close to what he actually gave the players. He also said Pastner allegedly provided Bell with cash to give the players.

When CBS Sports gave Pastner the opportunity to address each of Bell's allegations, he released the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 7: "As I have throughout my career, I remain committed to following NCAA rules. Any allegations that NCAA rules weren't followed will be investigated thoroughly by our compliance department while I focus on coaching my team."

A spokesman for Georgia Tech released the following statement on Tuesday: "Georgia Tech highly prioritizes NCAA compliance and will investigate any allegations regarding NCAA rules violations thoroughly."

