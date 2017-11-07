5 arrested at Arizona border for human smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona say four Phoenix residents are among five people accused of smuggling citizens from Mexico.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials say most of the arrests occurred at an immigration checkpoint near Tombstone.

According to agents, two Phoenix women, both 20, were taken into custody last Friday when a 23-year-old man from Mexico was found in their vehicle's trunk.

Two men, both 19 and from Phoenix, were arrested two days later when a 25-year-old Mexican national was discovered during a secondary inspection.

A 50-year-old woman, who is a permanent resident, was arrested the same day near Ajo after her 59-year-old male passenger was found to be in the U.S. illegally.

The agency says all three Mexican nationals will be processed for immigration violations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.