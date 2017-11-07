2nd Saturdays in November

Take the time to stroll down Congress and enjoy 2nd Saturdays this Saturday, Nov. 11.

Downtown will be jumping with people, music, food and activities. All music is live, performed by local bands playing on several different stages. Check the 2nd Saturdays website for bands, start times and much more: www.2ndsaturdays.com.

There will be many vendors and food trucks available during 2nd Saturdays, to showcase their goods and food!

THE KID'S AREA: at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum located at 414 North Toole has interactive fun for the kids starting at 5pm and a FREE movie, Shrek 2 at 5:30 p.m. Activities include free Fun Farm Choo Choo, Arts & Crafts by Gail, Popcorn and Soda are available for purchase.

HOTEL CONGRESS: 311 E. Congress Street - Hiss Golden Messenger at 7 p.m.

RIALTO THEATRE: 318 E. Congress Street - Ileana Cabra Joglar at 8 p.m. Must be 21+ to attend.

FOX THEATRE: 17 W. Congress Street - TBA

WEST SIDE RIDES CLASSIC CAR CLUB: on 6th Ave. Part of the 2nd Saturdays family, West Side Rides provides 2nd Saturdays with great classic cars you won’t want to miss. The cars are special and so is each member of this club. They have been part of the scene with their great rides decorating the streets for this super event. Always changing, these folks bring some of the best rides in town to the city center for you to see. Cars like the first one you owned or like your dad drove. Don't miss them.

Look for all details, parking maps and the complete schedule at www.2ndsaturdays.com.

Remember you can be part of the Downtown scene along Sun Link’s Downtown route. Hop on at any stop along the Sun Link corridor to be part of 2nd Saturdays, Nov. 11.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.