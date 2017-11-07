Tackle outdoor adventure challenges

The City of Sierra Vista, the Cochise County Tourism Council, and the Bisbee Department of Tourism have joined tourism destinations throughout the state in partnering with Outdoor Adventure Quest to offer teams of outdoor enthusiasts more than 500 challenges to tackle in Arizona from Dec. 8-10.

Adventurers can join the challenge by gathering a team of two to six adults and using the Outdoor Adventure Quest app to discover and accomplish unique challenges worth points based on difficulty. The list of challenges will be released two days before the adventure begins on Dec. 8. Participants will then have three days to rack up points.

With about 60 challenges planned in Cochise County, including about 20 in and around Sierra Vista, teams will have plenty to discover in this corner of Arizona. The challenges involve rock climbing, hiking, camping, mountain biking, and much more.

Some challenges offer participants uncommon experiences, like pumping water from a spring-fed bathtub in the Huachuca Mountains, while others put an outdoor spin on discovering the rich history of the Old West. Tougher challenges are worth more points but sometimes enjoying a refreshing beverage is all it takes improve your score.

“In Sierra Vista, we can enjoy extraordinary outdoor activities all year long. We’re excited for teams to discover what adventures await in the Huachuca Mountains, along the San Pedro River, and throughout Cochise County this winter,” says Judy Hector, City of Sierra Vista marketing and public affairs manager.

Follow @outdoor_adventure_quest on Instagram and get ready for upcoming posts highlighting challenges in Sierra Vista, Bisbee, and throughout Cochise County.

Register online for the quest and learn more at outdooradventurequest.com/local-events/arizona/.

