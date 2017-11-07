2 new things for PGA champions tour stop in Tucson

The Cologuard Classic, operated by the Tucson Conquistadores, is scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4, 2018 at the Omni Tucson National Resort's Catalina Course.

The Conquistadores are hoping two new things can bring more fans to their PGA Champions tour stop in Tucson.

The tournament formerly known as the Tucson Conquistadores Classic, will now be known as the Cologuard Classic.

Cologuard is made by Exact Sciences, it's a non-invasive colon cancer screening test. It will be the title sponsor of the tournament for at least the next three years.

The other big news from the news conference, the tournament will be moved up two weeks happening from Feb. 26 to March 4.

The Conquistadores say, the golf tournament will no longer battle with college basketball's March Madness.

