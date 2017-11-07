THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Runway issues at TIA

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Crews at the Tucson International Airport recently caused a big runway problem, while trying to solve another one.

They accidentally damaged some electrical circuits at night, knocking out the runway lights for two hours and delaying several flights.

We know this had to be a frustrating problem, but this happened while the Airport was trying to solve what could potentially be a more dangerous problem... planes landing on the taxiway instead of the runway.

Just days ago it happened again, with a private plane.

We’ve told you about it in a KOLD News 13 Special Investigation – some pilots can get confused while trying to land, and the airport is working to label the runways and taxiway more clearly, so pilots know where to go.

Fortunately, nobody has been hurt because of these problems.

Let’s keep it that way. And let’s hope the airport can finally clear up all the confusion.

