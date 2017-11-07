Tucson doesn't rank high on best cities for veterans to live list

A recent poll from WalletHub created a list of the best and worst cities for veterans to live in.

Out of 100 cities in the U.S., seven Arizona cities were chosen and ranked, with Tucson coming in at #61.

Here is the list of AZ cities and where they ranked:

12 Scottsdale

19 Gilbert

22 Chandler

58 Mesa

61 Tucson

67 Glendale

76 Phoenix

WalletHub created the list using factors like livability, affordability, and veteran-friendliness, as well as military skill-related jobs to veteran income growth and availability of VA health facilities.

The top 10 best cities for veterans are:

1 Austin, TX

2 Colorado Springs, CO

3 Virginia Beach, VA

4 Raleigh, NC

5 Plano, TX

6 Tampa, FL

7 Fremont, CA

8 Seattle, WA

9 San Diego, CA

10 Boise, ID

The bottom 10 cities are:

91 Cleveland, OH

92 San Bernardino, CA

93 Toledo, OH

94 North Las Vegas, NV

95 Birmingham, AL

96 Memphis, TN

97 Hialeah, FL

98 Baltimore, MD

99 Newark, NJ

100 Detroit, MI

To see the full report click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-veterans/8156/

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.