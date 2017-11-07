Tucson doesn't rank high on best cities for veterans to live lis - Tucson News Now

Tucson doesn't rank high on best cities for veterans to live list

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A recent poll from WalletHub created a list of the best and worst cities for veterans to live in. 

Out of 100 cities in the U.S., seven Arizona cities were chosen and ranked, with Tucson coming in at #61. 

Here is the list of AZ cities and where they ranked: 

  • 12 Scottsdale
  • 19 Gilbert
  • 22 Chandler
  • 58 Mesa
  • 61 Tucson
  • 67 Glendale
  • 76 Phoenix

WalletHub created the list using factors like livability, affordability, and veteran-friendliness, as well as military skill-related jobs to veteran income growth and availability of VA health facilities.

Source: WalletHub

The top 10 best cities for veterans are: 
1 Austin, TX 
2 Colorado Springs, CO 
3 Virginia Beach, VA 
4 Raleigh, NC
5 Plano, TX 
6 Tampa, FL
7 Fremont, CA 
8 Seattle, WA
9 San Diego, CA
10 Boise, ID 

The bottom 10 cities are: 
91 Cleveland, OH 
92 San Bernardino, CA 
93 Toledo, OH
94 North Las Vegas, NV
95 Birmingham, AL 
96 Memphis, TN 
97 Hialeah, FL 
98 Baltimore, MD
99 Newark, NJ 
100 Detroit, MI 

To see the full report click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-veterans/8156/

