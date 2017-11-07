UA assistant Richardson indicted by federal grand jury

University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was one of eight men indicted by a federal grand jury in New York City Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Richardson was one of four college basketball assistant coaches arrested in September in connection with the national bribery scandal.

Six other men, including an AAU director and shoe company executive, were also arrested.

Prosecutors said the men are accused of using bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents. They face fraud and other charges.

The other assistants charged are Chuck Person of Auburn, Tony Bland of Southern California and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State.

The time to return an indictment was extended for a month for two defendants, including Brad Augustine, the AAU program director who stepped down.

Lawyers for Person and Richardson said their clients will be exonerated. Lawyers for Bland, Evans and Augustine were unable to be reached for comment.

