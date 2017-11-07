UA assistant Richardson indicted by federal grand jury

University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was one of eight men indicted by a federal grand jury in New York City Tuesday, Nov. 7.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
The Cats win both of the exhibition games and now get set for the regular season opener on Friday night against NAU.
12th ranked Arizona Wildcat Hockey moved to 10-5 on the season with a pair of wins this weekend over Colorado State.
It's the first time this season Arizona has outhit an opponent and lost (9-1).
The Conquistadores are hoping two new things can bring more fans to their PGA Champions tour stop in Tucson.
Georgia Tech announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that men's basketball players Tadric Jackson accepted benefits totaling less than $525 and Josh Okogie accepted benefits totaling less than $750.
The high school football playoffs continue this week and seven teams from southern Arizona are still in the running for state titles.
The high school football playoffs kicked into high gear this week and 13 teams from southern Arizona are in the running for state titles.
Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.
Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona say four Phoenix residents are among five people accused of smuggling citizens from Mexico.
The Tucson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting near the River Oaks Apartments on Tucson's east side Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have arrested three Mexican men previously convicted and removed from the U.S. for committing felony crimes.
