Two Arizonans graduate USAF basic training

Two recent high school graduates Oro Valley and Douglas have recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San-Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, TX.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian R. Houlton, from Oro Valley and U.S. Air Force Airman Raul J. Jimenez, from Douglas have completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Both have also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Houlton is the son of Lynne and Robin Houlton of Oro Valley, and grandson of Scottie Williams of Albuquerque, NM. He is a 2017 graduate of Canyon Del Oro High School, Oro Valley.

Jimenez is the son of Patricia Grajeda and grandson of David Gonzales of Douglas. He is also the brother of Diego Jimenez. He is a 2017 graduate of Douglas High School, Douglas.

