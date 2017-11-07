ACTUALIZACIÓN: DPS identifica a víctima de fatal accidente el en I-10 y Alvernon

Un fatal accidente de dos vehículos cerró la interestatal 10 en dirección este en Alvernon Way en Tucson durante varias horas la noche del viernes.
Según el Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Arizona, el accidente fue entre vehículos comerciales y de pasajeros.
La víctima, identificada como M.C. Holliday, de 48 años de edad, quedó atrapado después del choque, según AZ DPS, cuando el vehículo estalló en llamas.
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 8:15 p.m. e I-10 fue reabierto a las 10:50 p.m.
