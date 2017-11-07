MUSD looking for teaching fellows

Interested in becoming a teacher? The Marana Unified School District is looking for you.

Representatives from the University of Arizona and Marana Unified School District will discuss incentives for becoming a Marana Teaching Fellow on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The special presentation will be at 5:30 pm at Coyote Trail Elementary Professional Development Center at 8000 North Silverbell Road.

Please RSVP to (520) 682-4745.

Panelists will include Dr. Carolyn Dumler, Marana Unified School District, Assistant Superintendent; Dr. Renee Clift, University of Arizona, Associate Dean of the College of Education; and Angela Botello M.Ed., University of Arizona, Academic Advisor and Online Liaison. Attendees will learn about the Teaching Fellows Program, financial aid, and academic advising.

Dedicated to teaching in Marana, Marana Teaching Fellows are University of Arizona students who work closely with Marana Unified School District throughout their teacher preparation program. Fellows are prepared in one of these degree programs: Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Mild to Moderate Disabilities, and Secondary Education.

Additional information can be found at https://www.maranausd.org/teachingfellows.

