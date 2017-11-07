SILVER ALERT issued for missing elderly Phoenix man

The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Phoenix Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Francisco Arreola.

Arreola was last seen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 leaving a relative's home located in the area of 42nd Street and East Ranch Circle Drive in Phoenix.

He is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, Arreola speaks Spanish. He was last seen wearing a white cowboy hat, a collared, long-sleeved black and gray flannel button down shirt, faded blue jeans and unknown colored tennis shoes. He also has no facial hair.

According to Phoenix Police, Arreola may have dementia and his family believes that he is lost.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or phoenix.tips.ppd@phoenix.gov. After hours: (602)262-6141

