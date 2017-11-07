SILVER ALERT issued for missing elderly Phoenix man

Northwest Fire District received a single 911 call around 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, about smoke coming from a house in the 9800 block of North El Uno Minor., near Twin Peaks Road and Lambert Lane on the northwest side.
79-year-old Francisco Arreola was last seen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 leaving a relative's home located in the area of 42nd Street and East Ranch Circle Drive in Phoenix. He is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, Arreola speaks Spanish.
Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.
The painting is more than 4,000 square feet in size. It’s painted on the wall of the Epic Rides building on the corner of Stone and 6th.
Federal law states that any felony or misdemeanor conviction means the criminal cannot possess or purchase a firearm. In Arizona, a felony conviction dictates a probation officer checking on the offender, LaWall said. But for a misdemeanor, a court order might not be enough.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
