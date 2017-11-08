One person dead in mobile home fire on the northwest side

One person is dead after a house fire on the northwest side, according to the Northwest Fire District.

NWFD received a single 911 call around 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, about smoke coming from a house in the 9800 block of North El Uno Minor., near Twin Peaks Road and Lambert Lane on the northwest side.

Crews arrived on scene, but could not see any smoke coming from the mobile home. According to NWFD, firefighters were met by a resident of the home who told them there was another person still inside.

Smoke was filling the home, as firefighters entered to search for the second resident. According to NWFD, firefighters found a small fire in a room just inside the front door. The second person was found and taken outside.

NWFD paramedics began life saving measures, after the person had no pulse. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information was immediately released.

