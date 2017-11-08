Twitter expands character limit, users just wanted edit button

A man was shot in the 300 block of East North Road near Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital Wednesday morning, Nov. 7, according to Tucson police.
Twitter announced a big change Tuesday. The social media network expanded the character limit from 140 to 280.
Northwest Fire District received a single 911 call around 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, about smoke coming from a house in the 9800 block of North El Uno Minor., near Twin Peaks Road and Lambert Lane on the northwest side.
79-year-old Francisco Arreola was last seen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 leaving a relative's home located in the area of 42nd Street and East Ranch Circle Drive in Phoenix. He is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, Arreola speaks Spanish.
Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back. The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
Popular grocer ALDI USA is addressing a coupon scam that is making the rounds on Facebook this week.
