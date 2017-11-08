Twitter expands character limit, users just wanted edit button - Tucson News Now

Twitter expands character limit, users just wanted edit button

Twitter announced a big change Tuesday. The social media network expanded the character limit from 140 to 280. Twitter said the change was rolled out for wordy languages like English were "cramming" was an issue.

 Some users are simply enjoying the newly expanded freedom of expression.

While others point out that users actually just wanted an edit button.

But hey, at least now you can list all your favorite superheroes! 

Or engage in thoughtful discourse.

