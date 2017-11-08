Twitter expands character limit, users just wanted edit button

Twitter announced a big change Tuesday. The social media network expanded the character limit from 140 to 280. Twitter said the change was rolled out for wordy languages like English were "cramming" was an issue.

We're expanding the character limit! We want it to be easier and faster for everyone to express themselves.



More characters. More expression. More of what's happening.https://t.co/wBpYdy1K40 — Twitter (@Twitter) November 7, 2017

Some users are simply enjoying the newly expanded freedom of expression.

Bear Down, Arizona

Bear Down, Red and Blue

Bear Down, Arizona

Hit 'em hard, let 'em know who's who;



Bear Down, Arizona

Bear Down, Red and Blue

Go, go, Wildcats, go;



Arizona, Bear Down!#280characters — Univ. of Arizona ??? (@UofA) November 8, 2017

While others point out that users actually just wanted an edit button.

Twitter: What features do you want?

Users: An edit button.

Twitter: Here you go, #280characters

Users: But we wanted...

Twitter: pic.twitter.com/pkwyW7udSt — (((Paul Green))) (@bigsexy_tote) November 7, 2017

Dear Twitter,



We need an edit button next.

We need an edit button next.

We need an edit button next.

We need an edit button next.

We need an edit button next.

We need an edit button next.

We need an edit button next.

We need an edit button next. #280characters — daddy (@lifeofdaddy) November 8, 2017

#280characters is awesome!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON!

So how about that EDIT BUTTON! — Jason ? ???? (@jasonmn) November 8, 2017

But hey, at least now you can list all your favorite superheroes!

Iron Man

Captain America

Thor

Hulk

Black Widow

Hawkeye

Vision

Scarlet Witch

Black Panther

Spider-Man

War Machine

Dr. Strange

Ant-Man

Falcon

Loki

Star-Lord

Groot

Rocket

Gamora

Nebula

Drax

Mantis

Winter Soldier

Valkyrie

Korg

Wong

Thanos

Stan Lee#InfinityWar cast #280characters pic.twitter.com/kRF22yq6ts — IGN (@IGN) November 8, 2017

Or engage in thoughtful discourse.

Now that we all have #280Characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned, and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse." — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) November 7, 2017

