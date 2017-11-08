Man injured in shooting near east-side hospital

A man was shot in the 300 block of North Wilmot Road near Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday morning, Nov. 7, according to Tucson police.

TPD Sgt. Pete Dugan said the man was hospitalized with an injury to his buttocks.

Police continue to the investigate.

Dugan said a suspect has been identified, and people are detained, but no arrests have been made.

