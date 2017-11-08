Police search for man who shot neighbor's dog

Marvin Christy has been convicted of Cruelty to Animals after shooting his neighbor's dog, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

In May, 2017 Christy's neighbor was hauling hay for her horses when she spotted Christy walking with a shotgun. She gathered her dogs, and went inside. She noticed one of her dogs, Blue, did come inside and then she heard gunshots, according to the attorney's office.

She later found Blue on the front porch with visible gunshot wounds. Christy admitted to shooting the dog multiple times, the attorney's office said.

Officers got a warrant to search Christy's home, and found a shotgun and two rifles. Christy was prohibited from owning guns due to a previous felony conviction, the attorney's office said.

At trial Christy was convicted of Cruelty to Animals and Possessor of a Deadly Weapon, but the attorney's office said he did not show up for his trial.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and authorities ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.