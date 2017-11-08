Police search for man who shot neighbor's dog

Marvin Christy has been convicted of Cruelty to Animals after shooting his neighbor's dog, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.
Northwest Fire District received a single 911 call around 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, about smoke coming from a house in the 9800 block of North El Uno Minor., near Twin Peaks Road and Lambert Lane on the northwest side.
A man was shot in the 300 block of East North Road near Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital Wednesday morning, Nov. 7, according to Tucson police.
The Phoenix Police Department said 79-year-old Francisco Arreola was found safe.
Twitter announced a big change Tuesday. The social media network expanded the character limit from 140 to 280.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.
The Union County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Madison Willard was last seen on Thursday, November 2.
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.
