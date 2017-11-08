Air Force jets plan flyovers of Veterans Day events

U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard fighters are set to fly over several Veterans Day events this week.
On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Guard jets will fly over four southern Arizona events between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., including parades in Willcox, Tucson and at the Pascua Yaqui Veterans Cemetery. They'll also buzz the Sahuarita Pecan Festival and Veterans Day event.
In the Phoenix area, two F-35 and two F-16 jets from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale also plan flyovers. Three are between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., at events in Apache Junction, Surprise and Glendale. The fourth is Goodyear's Veterans Day celebration at 3:30 p.m.
A pair of Tucson-based Air Guard F-16s were scheduled to fly over the Wilson K-8 School's Veterans Day assembly in Oro Valley at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.
