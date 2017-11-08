Zoo leaders optimistic as sales tax vote still uncertain

Leaders of the Reid Park Zoo remain optimistic as the results of a sales tax proposal remains uncertain.

The zoo pushed for prop 202 and prop 203. The pair would allow for an increased city sales tax by one-tenth of one percent to raise money for improvements at the zoo.

Prop 202, which gives a nod to the tax, was reporting 52 percent to 48 percent Tuesday night. Prop 203, however, which amends the city code to allow the tax increase, was too close to call.

Both need to pass in order for the sales tax to be approved; however, the Zoological Society said it could happen – even if 203 fails.

Nancy Kluge, president of the society, said the zoo could get the green light from city council and the mayor. She didn’t think the zoo would find itself in this dilemma and believes there was voter confusion.

Tucson News Now has reached out to city council and the city’s attorney to learn more about this possibility. The Pima County Recorder’s Office plans to count more ballots Wednesday.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.