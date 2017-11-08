Open enrollment for Tucson Unified School District schools has begun

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Tucson Unified School District started accepting applications for open enrollment at any district school or magnet program.

These applications are for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year, and are available at the district's School Community Services office at 1010 East 10th Street in Building B. Office hours are Monday to Friday 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Forms are also available online at www.tusd1.org, as well as at school offices and at the Family Resource Centers at Catalina 3645 East Pima; Palo Verde 1302 South Avenida Vega; Southwest 6855 South Mark and Wakefield 101 West 44th Street.

Those interested in enrolling their children at a TUSD school can apply via the Enrollment Bus. To see where the bus will be in the next few weeks click here: www.tusd1.org.

The bus will be at the following locations:

Catalina High School on Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children’s Museum Tucson for the Tucson Unified Magnet Fair on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reid Park for the Family Festival in the Park on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Completed forms and documents can be:

Turned in to staff on the Enrollment Bus. Mailed to School Community Services, P.O. Box 40400, Tucson, AZ 85717. Emailed to SCS@tusd1.org. Delivered to the School Community Services office, 1010 E. 10th St., Building B.

