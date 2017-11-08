Open enrollment for Tucson Unified School District schools has begun

There is a brush or debris fire burning near Evergreen Mortuary & Cemetery in Tucson.
A man was shot in the 300 block of East North Road near Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital Wednesday morning, Nov. 7, according to Tucson police.
Leaders of the Reid Park Zoo remain optimistic as the results of a sales tax proposal remains uncertain.
U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard fighters are set to fly over several Veterans Day events this week.
The work is part of the larger renovation project at the airport, according to COO and VP of Operations and Projects Danette Bewley.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.
Birmingham police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage girl.
