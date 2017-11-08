6 southern AZ nonprofits benefit from UES Community Impact grants

Last week UniSource Energy Services (UES) awarded $15,000 in grants to six southern Arizona nonprofit groups that support educational opportunities for children and provide critical services to Santa Cruz County residents.
UES Community Impact Grants are awarded for programs with measurable results that help vulnerable populations in Arizona communities where UES provides natural gas and electric service. UES will award a total of $80,000 in Impact Grants to communities across Arizona this year.
Six grants were presented during a luncheon at Orenccios Ristorante Terrazza on Friday, Nov. 3. Grants presented include:
UES employee volunteers and other stakeholders selected this year’s recipients through a competitive process that attracted more than 60 applications. Winners were chosen based on program effectiveness and sustainability, applicants’ organizational capabilities and other criteria.
UES Community Impact Grants are funded from corporate resources, not customers’ rates. The grants are just part of the company’s award-winning community service efforts, which include direct contributions, in-kind services and volunteer support for local nonprofit groups.
