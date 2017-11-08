Simonton Elementary learns about water conservation

Submitted by Chasity Cruz, Principal
The Town of Queen Creek presented to Simonton Elementary 5th and 6th grade students about the importance of water conservation.
Students were eager to share the new learning.
MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.