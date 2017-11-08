PCSD offering free Active Shooter Preparedness Training

In light of events in Las Vegas and Texas, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is reminding the public that they offer free "active shooter preparedness training."

PCSD is encouraging schools and organizations in the community to contact them and sign up for the Active Shooter Preparedness Training. Due to the unpredictable nature of these situations, knowing what to do and being prepared could mean the difference between life and death.

The training is free of charge and will be scheduled at the time the request is made. Due to the anticipated high demand for this training, priority will be given to organizations and schools within unincorporated Pima County; however, exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

To sign up, please contact the Community Resources Unit at (520) 351-4615.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) defines an active shooter as, “an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.” The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been training businesses and schools within our community for the past several years utilizing the FBI’s model of “Run, Hide, Fight”.

