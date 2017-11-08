Police surround home on Tucson's east side - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Police surround home on Tucson's east side

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Officers have reportedly used a flash bang device to enter an east side home 

The Tucson Police Department arrived at the home near East 22nd Street and Wilmot Road shortly before 5 p.m. responding to a shots fired call.  According to TPD officers heard gunfire, but have not been able to get anyone inside the house to come out. 

Houses in the area have been evacuated.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Police surround home on Tucson's east side

    Police surround home on Tucson's east side

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 10:11 PM EST2017-11-09 03:11:49 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Authorities have surrounded a home on Tucson's east side Wednesday night and are trying to get a suspect to come out.

    Authorities have surrounded a home on Tucson's east side Wednesday night and are trying to get a suspect to come out.

  • PCSO opens new veterans jail unit

    PCSO opens new veterans jail unit

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-09 01:01:21 GMT
    New military veterans unit at the Pinal County Jail. (Source: Tucson News Now)New military veterans unit at the Pinal County Jail. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three months ago, Sheriff Mark Lamb saw a news story about the Housing Unit for Military Veterans (HUMV) program in Middlesex, MA. Lamb says, he reached out to Sheriff Koutoujian about the program and began organizing HUMV for Pinal County.

    Three months ago, Sheriff Mark Lamb saw a news story about the Housing Unit for Military Veterans (HUMV) program in Middlesex, MA. Lamb says, he reached out to Sheriff Koutoujian about the program and began organizing HUMV for Pinal County.

  • PD: 94-year-old woman abducted in Scottsdale; escapes from trunk

    PD: 94-year-old woman abducted in Scottsdale; escapes from trunk

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:04 PM EST2017-11-07 23:04:51 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 7:47 PM EST2017-11-09 00:47:34 GMT

    Hospital officials say a 94-year-old woman who was stuck in the trunk of her own car for more than seven hours is doing better today.

    Hospital officials say a 94-year-old woman who was stuck in the trunk of her own car for more than seven hours is doing better today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly