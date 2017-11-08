Police surround home on Tucson's east side

Authorities have surrounded a home on Tucson's east side Wednesday night and are trying to get a suspect to come out.
Three months ago, Sheriff Mark Lamb saw a news story about the Housing Unit for Military Veterans (HUMV) program in Middlesex, MA. Lamb says, he reached out to Sheriff Koutoujian about the program and began organizing HUMV for Pinal County.
Hospital officials say a 94-year-old woman who was stuck in the trunk of her own car for more than seven hours is doing better today.
The Yavapai County medical examiner has released the official cause of death for Cathryn Gorospe, the missing Glendale teacher whose body was found in Mayer in October.
Someone pulled down and burned an American flag at a business in midtown Tucson.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Tullier and his family now have a home to stay in while Nick continues his rehab in south Texas thanks to the wife of a Houston police officer who was shot in the line of duty.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.
