Police surround home on Tucson's east side

Officers have reportedly used a flash bang device to enter an east side home

The Tucson Police Department arrived at the home near East 22nd Street and Wilmot Road shortly before 5 p.m. responding to a shots fired call. According to TPD officers heard gunfire, but have not been able to get anyone inside the house to come out.

.@Tucson_Police responded to reports of shooting inside home on 20th just before 5 p.m. When officers got on scene they heard gunfire. TPD said they haven't been able to get inside the house -hostage negotiators called in pic.twitter.com/6gkgmqZw3Z — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) November 9, 2017

Houses in the area have been evacuated.

.@Tucson_Police officers surround home near 22nd & Wilmot - they're ordering a suspect to come out w hands up. Nearby homes evacuated pic.twitter.com/6iXH9FPPQ5 — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) November 9, 2017

