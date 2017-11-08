Family Fishing Day on Coronado National Forest

The Nogales Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, along with Santa Cruz County Supervisor Rudy Molera and the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AGFD) will host the Second Annual Family Fishing Day at Peña Blanca Lake on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon. Supervisor Molera and district and AGFD employees and volunteers will be on hand to promote fishing opportunities at the lake. Fishing licenses are not required during the planned hours of the event. Each child will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win free fishing poles and other prizes.

Visitors may bring their own fishing equipment. Loaner rods and bait will be provided by AGFD at their covered canopy located in the upper parking area. Families and children are asked to check in to receive their poles, bait and other equipment. Staff will teach fishing techniques and assist families in discovering the resources and recreational opportunities at the lake.

Peña Blanca Lake, located approximately eight miles north of Nogales, Arizona, covers nearly 60 acres and is a popular recreation spot for visitors from Nogales, Rio Rico and Mexico. To reach the lake visitors are advised to turn west from Interstate 19 approximately eight miles north of Nogales at the Peña Blanca - Ruby Road (Arizona Highway 289) exit; follow this road about nine miles to Peña Blanca Lake Recreation Area; turn right (north) on the paved road that leads to the lake and the boat launching ramp.

For more information, please contact the Nogales Ranger District at (520)-281-2296 or visit https://www.azgfd.com/education.

