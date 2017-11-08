Marana PD uses Facebook to target distracted driving

The Tucson Police Department arrived at the home near East 22nd Street and Wilmot Road shortly before 5 p.m. responding to a shots fired call.
Facebook isn't just for socializing. A local police department is using it to save lives.
Leaders of the Reid Park Zoo remain optimistic as the results of a sales tax proposal remains uncertain.
Three months ago, Sheriff Mark Lamb saw a news story about the Housing Unit for Military Veterans (HUMV) program in Middlesex, MA. Lamb says, he reached out to Sheriff Koutoujian about the program and began organizing HUMV for Pinal County.
There is a brush or debris fire burning near Evergreen Mortuary & Cemetery in Tucson.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Professor Joseph Mifsud has disappeared. He fits the description of Foreign Contact 1 in the FBI's affidavit against candidate Trump's former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.
The headlines are enough to keep you scratching your head, but Facebook says it's for a good cause and could keep you safe later.
