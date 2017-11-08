Marana PD uses Facebook to target distracted driving

Facebook isn't just for socializing. A local police department is using it to save lives.

The Marana Police Department shot and posted its new distracted driving campaign video in one day. There's a lot of complicated construction in the area now, including Project Ina.

This new campaign urges drivers to stay focused on the road. The video already has several thousand views.

That means the Marana Police Department's message is reaching all of those people in the space of a day, when it used to take officers months to raise awareness.

"If you think about it, average reaction time is about a second and a half - and if you're thinking about everything else, what does that do? Increases reaction time even more," said Traffic Officer Bradley Clifford. "Add speed to it, you have a recipe for disaster."

Officer Clifford said four out of five drivers he pulls over are distracted - not necessarily by their phones, but by life. In fact, a new study shows simply "zoning out" is the top cause of distracted driving crashes.

You can watch their Facebook Public Service Announcement for the Focus campaign here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.