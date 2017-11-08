What's next for Naranja? Park plan will slowly move forward

The Tucson Police Department arrived at the home near East 22nd Street and Wilmot Road shortly before 5 p.m. responding to a shots fired call.
The Oro Valley bond may have been turned away on election night, but there is still hope for the park. They'll be headed down similar paths of other cities.
Facebook isn't just for socializing. A local police department is using it to save lives.
Leaders of the Reid Park Zoo remain optimistic as the results of a sales tax proposal remains uncertain.
Three months ago, Sheriff Mark Lamb saw a news story about the Housing Unit for Military Veterans (HUMV) program in Middlesex, MA. Lamb says, he reached out to Sheriff Koutoujian about the program and began organizing HUMV for Pinal County.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Professor Joseph Mifsud has disappeared. He fits the description of Foreign Contact 1 in the FBI's affidavit against candidate Trump's former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.
