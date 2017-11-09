5 hospitalized after building explosion, fire

Researchers at the U of A are testing drugs that they believe could slow down the opioid crisis that kills thousands of people across the country every year. Rejesh Khanna is a professor at the College of Medicine. He said the drugs are being designed to be non-addictive and non-toxic. He said recently discovered compounds have been able to reserve pain on animals without showing signs of dependency. He calls the observation and milestone but said i...
Three months ago, Sheriff Mark Lamb saw a news story about the Housing Unit for Military Veterans (HUMV) program in Middlesex, MA. Lamb says, he reached out to Sheriff Koutoujian about the program and began organizing HUMV for Pinal County.
The Tucson Fire Department said five employees from a jojoba oil processing plant were hospitalized after an explosion in the building before midnight on Wednesday Nov. 8.
The Tucson Police Department arrived at the home near East 22nd Street and Wilmot Road shortly before 5 p.m. responding to a shots fired call.
The Oro Valley bond may have been turned away on election night, but there is still hope for the park. They'll be headed down similar paths of other cities.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
