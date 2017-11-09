U of A researchers working on alternative to opioids

The flow diversion was necessary for a bridge construction project on Ina Road over the Santa Cruz River.
Researchers at the U of A are testing drugs that they believe could slow down the opioid crisis that kills thousands of people across the country every year. Rejesh Khanna is a professor at the College of Medicine. He said the drugs are being designed to be non-addictive and non-toxic. He said recently discovered compounds have been able to reserve pain on animals without showing signs of dependency. He calls the observation and milestone but said i...
Three months ago, Sheriff Mark Lamb saw a news story about the Housing Unit for Military Veterans (HUMV) program in Middlesex, MA. Lamb says, he reached out to Sheriff Koutoujian about the program and began organizing HUMV for Pinal County.
The Tucson Fire Department said five employees from a jojoba oil processing plant were hospitalized after an explosion in the building before midnight on Wednesday Nov. 8.
The Tucson Police Department arrived at the home near East 22nd Street and Wilmot Road shortly before 5 p.m. responding to a shots fired call.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.
