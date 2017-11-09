Woman makes embarrassing car insurance mistake, owns it on social media

Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.

It all started when she tried to get on her grandmother's car insurance policy.

The instructions were simple: email the insurance agent her driver’s license number, date of birth, and a picture straight on and a picture taken from each side. Easy enough.

But the agent's reply revealed her mistake.

“Hi Alyssa, I am going to need pictures like you just took, except it needs to be of your vehicle. :)”

Oops!

Alyssa's grandma sent her a text saying: " Alyssa Rachael, did you send him pictures of YOURSELF!? It was supposed to be of your car!”

Thanks for the laugh, Alyssa!

