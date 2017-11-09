UPDATE: Reid Park Zoo sales tax passes

The explosions inside the building were so violent, Tucson Fire officials said, that an adequate sprinkler system may not have made a difference.
The push for protein, the juicing craze, detoxing, even keeping it clean, social media always has the skinny on the hottest diets of the day. But experts say they are concerned too many teens who crave their newsfeeds are eating up the trends they find there.
Crews at the Tucson International Airport recently caused a big runway problem, while trying to solve another one.
The crash closed the area earlier, but it has since reopened.
The sales tax to help the Reid Park Zoo has passed, according to officials.
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.
