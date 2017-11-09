AZGFD caring for orphaned mountain lion cub

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said an 8-week-old mountain lion is in the care of a wildlife rehabilitator.

AZGFD said the female cub was reported by residents near Cornville three separate times. Wildlife officials said residents did the right thing by leaving the cub alone.

Normally the mother would be nearby such a young animal, but in this case she failed to show up after two weeks, so AZGFD intervened, according to a news release.

AZGFD veterinarians said the cub was in poor to fair health.

"Mountain lions are truly resilient animals, but this one likely would not have made it without human intervention and specialized care at the Wildlife Center,” said Mike Demlong, AZGFD Wildlife Education program manager.

He also said that the cub was lethargic, severely dehydrated, and emaciated.

"Helping injured wildlife — and especially baby wildlife — is the best part of my job,” said Demlong. “In regards to this mountain lion cub, I know I’ve made a difference. It’s rewarding knowing that we’ve taken an animal that was nearly dead and with time, good nutrition and care we’re able to turn it into a rambunctious, playful mountain lion cub.”

AZGFD said the cub will eventually go to a permanent facility like a zoo, sanctuary, or wildlife park.

