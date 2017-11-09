Charges dismissed against former Marine sniper who urinated on dead Taliban

A former Marine sniper won't faces charges for urinating on Taliban corpses, a military court ruled.

According to the Marine Corps Times, charges were dropped against Staff Sgt. Joseph W. Chamblin on Wednesday.

The court said it made its decision because a former Commandant General had "interfered with the legal process at the outset."

Chamblin's story made national news in 2012 when a YouTube video showed four Marines urinating on the bodies.

The incident happened in Afghanistan in 2011.

The Marine Corps Times said Chamblin had pleaded guilty to the charges and had his rank reduced and was ordered to pay $500.

