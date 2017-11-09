Head outside for adventure this Black Friday

Not much of a shopper? Why not head outside and enjoy the day Friday, Nov. 24 at an Arizona State Park.
Arizona State Parks & Trails is partnering with REI, for the third year in a row, to encourage more people to head outside with free day-use passes to state parks across AZ.
Those interested can head to the REI store in the Tucson Mall at 160 West Wetmore Road, from Nov. 18 -22, or head to the AZ State Parks & Trails Outdoor Recreation Information Center at I-17 and Pinnacle Peak Road.
Anyone who visits an Arizona state park on Black Friday is encouraged to post a photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @AZStateParks with the hashtag #OptOutside.
The top 10 photos that receive the most likes will win a free Arizona State Parks annual pass, giving entry into state parks for a full year. Show how you are choosing to #OptOutside!
For information about Arizona State Parks and the many recreational, historical and cultural programs, call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit www.AZStateParks.com
