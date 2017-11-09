La Paloma South selected for program to provide healthy snacks to students

There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.
The push for protein, the juicing craze, detoxing, even keeping it clean, social media always has the skinny on the hottest diets of the day. But experts say they are concerned too many teens who crave their newsfeeds are eating up the trends they find there.
HealthCare.gov sign-ups top 600k in first week; nearly 8 in 10 are returning customers.
Thanks to grant funds from the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), La Paloma Academy's South campus will now be able to purchase healthy snacks for all of their students.
