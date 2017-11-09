4 injured in crash that closed southbound Thornydale at Magee - Tucson News Now

4 injured in crash that closed southbound Thornydale at Magee

By Tucson News Now Staff
Crash at Thornydale and Magee. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash involving several vehicles has closed southbound Thornydale at Magee, according to a tweet from the Northwest Fire District. 

Four people were involved in the crash, two in each car, according to Brian Keeley with NWFD.  

All four have been transported to the hospital for treatment, two with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the remaining two have lesser injuries. 

All directions of travel are restricted, and should remain so for the next 30 minutes or so. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, and to use an alternate route if possible. 

No word yet on when the area will reopen. 

